* Global glut makes white sugar exports difficult for India
* Refineries in Asia, Africa give India chance to boost raw
sales
(Adds details, trade and industry comments)
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, Jan 16 India has failed to approve a
scheme to promote raw sugar output for export as ministers
remained split on Thursday over how best to help mills, trade
and government officials said.
Despite sitting on huge stocks of refined, or white, sugar,
a global glut has made it difficult for mills in India - the
world's second-biggest sugar producer - to export that variety.
Indian mills traditionally sell little raw sugar abroad.
A rise in sugar refining capacity in Asia and Africa has now
given India an opportunity to export raws.
But a group of ministers, at a meeting on Thursday, ended
without agreement on any of three likely incentives to boost
output and exports.
The government is considering giving cash to mills that
produce and export raw sugar, paying for transporting sugar to
ports from mills, and waiving excise or production tax.
"Most likely, the government will decide on one of these
measures. Any help from the government will be a drag on its
resources. Therefore the delay," said a government source
directly involved in the policymaking.
Trade and industry officials believe the government would
have to dole out around 1,500-2,400 rupees ($24-$39) per tonne
to help mills produce raw sugar for export if it agrees on any
of the incentives.
Some trade and government officials believe the finance
ministry is wary of subsidising mills.
The exact financial burden has not been finalised, Food
Minister K.V. Thomas told reporters after the ministers'
meeting.
The cabinet, scheduled to meet next week, is likely to take
a decision.
A quick decision will help mills to plan and process raws in
the next two months when cane crushing starts tapering off, said
Abinash Verma, director general of the Indian Sugar Mills
Association, a producers' body.
Mills also say higher government-set prices have pushed up
production costs, forcing them to seek help. The government last
month provided nearly a billion dollars in interest-free loans
to mills to help them clear cane growers' dues.
[$1 = 61.5550 Indian rupees]
(Additional reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai; Writing by
Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Dale Hudson)