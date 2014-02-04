NEW DELHI Feb 4 India's cabinet will decide on
incentives for raw sugar production on Tuesday, Farm Minister
Sharad Pawar told reporters, as part of strategy to arrest
falling prices due to a glut of refined sugar in domestic
markets.
"India has been exporting only white sugar, it has not been
exporting raw sugar and WTO rules allow us to give incentives
for production of new product like raw sugar," he said.
The minister said the world's biggest producer after Brazil
could export at least 4 million tonnes of raws in the next two
years.
India's sugar mills have sold only about 700,000 tonnes of
raw sugar for export so far in the 2013/14 season despite
industry expectations of 4 million tonnes because of low prices.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)