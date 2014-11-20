NEW DELHI Nov 20 India is yet to take a call on extending sops for overseas sale of sugar in the 2014/15 season, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Thursday.

The minister also said mills owed about 43 billion rupees ($692 million) to cane growers for the last season ended Sept. 30.

Sugar season in India, the world's second biggest producer after Brazil, runs from October to September. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj)