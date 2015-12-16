MUMBAI/LONDON Dec 16 Indian sugar exports are
likely to slow down in coming month as a 12 percent jump in
local prices in a fortnight has discouraged mills from signing
new export deals despite a government mandate for overseas
sales.
The slowdown in exports from the world's second biggest
producer will support global prices and help Asian rivals
such as Thailand and Pakistan increase their market share.
"Mills are not in the mood to commit anything for exports.
Everyone is expecting the rally in local prices to continue,"
said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm.
The rally in local sugar prices has been providing
mills the funds to pay cane growers, and they don't need to sell
in the world market at a discount, he said.
India has been pushing mills to export sugar and use the
proceeds to clear huge debts they owe farmers for sugarcane.
In September, authorities made it compulsory for sugar
producers to ramp up exports to at least 4 million tonnes in the
current crushing season as the country is set to produce a
surplus for a sixth straight year.
The government has approved a plan to pay farmers 45 Indian
rupees for every tonne of cane produced, provided mills manage
to export their quota.
But now some mills are holding back from exporting.
"For 45 rupees why should I bear a loss of 250 rupees?"
asked a Maharashtra-based miller, pointing to the difference
between local and overseas prices.
In the current season, mills have so far signed deals to
export 600,000 tonnes of sugar and out of this nearly 300,000
have already been dispatched. The remainder would be shipped out
in next two-three months.
Sucden Financial Sugar, in its latest quarterly report
released on Tuesday, estimated India would export around 2
million tonnes of sugar in 2015/16.
"The final amount will depend on how Indian domestic prices
react compared to world prices and also on how producers will
feel comfortable - or not - with the size of the 2015/16 and
2016/17 crops," Sucden said.
The first back-to-back drought in three decades is expected
to slash India's production this year and there is a risk
production will drop below consumption for the first time in
seven years in the following 2016/17 season.
Indian mills have mostly sold white sugar in the world
market as exports of raws are not viable. Only a sustained
recovery in world raw sugar prices would incentivize raw sugar
exports from India, several traders said.
"The comparison between the domestic market and the world
market helps people to make the decision on exports," Michael
Liddiard of consultancy Agrilion said.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav and David Brough; Editing by Mark
Potter)