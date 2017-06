NEW DELHI May 2 India has decided not to put any quantitative restrictions on exports of sugar, but will retain the right to cap such sales at a later stage, a government source said after a meeting of key ministers called by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday.

"Sugar exports have been freed and there will not be any quantitative restriction, but we will stop it (exports) once it reaches a particular level," the source told reporters. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)