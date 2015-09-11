NEW DELHI, Sept 11 India is working on a
multi-year plan to boost sugar exports to deal with local
oversupply, a government official was quoted as saying by an
industry group, targeting markets in Africa, China and
neighbouring countries in a move that could weigh on
international prices.
Apart from boosting farm exports, government-backed overseas
sales of sugar could also help mills clear billions of dollars
they owe to 50 million cane growers -- a group equivalent in
size to the population of Spain and concentrated in politically
heavyweight states such as Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.
India is the world's largest sugar consumer and biggest
producer after Brazil, and with various state governments trying
to out-do each other in providing incentives to their sugar cane
growers, it has been producing more than it needs for the past
five years. The trend is likely to continue.
"The government has decided to put in place a perennial
sugar export policy not only for Africa and China but also for
countries surrounding India." the food ministry's new top
bureaucrat, Vrinda Sarup, was quoted as saying by the PHD
Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Friday.
Details were not provided.
Food ministry spokesman N.C. Joshi declined immediate
comment.
Reuters quoted sources last month as saying India was likely
to bring in rules to make it compulsory for sugar mills to
export millions of tonnes of surplus supplies to support local
prices, following a directive by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to
boost sales.
India consumes 24-25 million tonnes of sugar a year and
mills there are expected to produce 28 million tonnes in the
next season starting Oct. 1, when inventories are expected to
climb 37 percent to 10.3 million tonnes.
A drought this year could, however, trim yields of recently
sown sugar cane, affecting sugar output to some extent in the
season after next. That could support world raw sugar prices
that touched a 7-year low of 10.13 cents per pound last month.
($1 = 66.5300 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Mark Potter)