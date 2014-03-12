MUMBAI, March 12 Indian sugar futures jumped on
Wednesday to hit their highest level in over six months on an
estimated drop in production and expectations of higher demand
during the summer season, dealers said.
At 1022 GMT, the key April contract was 1.31 percent
up at 3,013 rupees ($49.46) per 100 kg on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange after hitting a high of 3,022 rupees
earlier in the day, the highest level since Sept. 5, 2013.
Indian Sugar Mills Association last week trimmed the
production estimate for 2013/14 season to 23.8 million tonnes
from 25 million tonnes forecast earlier.
"With a rise in temperature, demand will also rise for sugar
in coming weeks," said Ashok Jain, president of the Bombay Sugar
Merchants Association.
Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers
typically rises during the summer.
($1 = 60.9150 rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)