NEW DELHI Dec 5 India has issued a formal order for exports of 1 million tonnes of sugar under unrestricted exports, a government statement on the website showed on Monday, nearly a fortnight after a ministerial panel allowed such exports as production was seen exceeding demand.

"It has been decided to allow exports of 1 million of raws, white and refined sugar under OGL (open general licence)," the statement, dated Dec. 2, showed.

India, the world's top sugar producer after Brazil, has asked mills to register within 45 days of the issue of the notification for the latest round of exports, saying permission would be granted within three days of application. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)