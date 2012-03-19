NEW DELHI, March 19 Indian sugar mills produced 21.2 million tonnes of the sweetener between Oct. 1 and March 15, up 14 percent from a year earlier, a statement from a leading industry body said on Monday.

Output in top producing Maharashtra state was pegged at 7.3 million tonnes, up 13 percent from 2011/12, while second-biggest producer Uttar Pradesh churned out 6.0 million tonnes, about 13 percent more than the previous year, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said.

A higher output could prompt India to permit further exports of up to 1 million tonnes of unrestricted sugar in early April, a food ministry source said on March 14. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Malini Menon)