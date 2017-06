NEW DELHI, April 25 An Indian ministers' panel meet to discuss the details of 1 million tonnes of sugar exports permitted last month has been deferred, two government sources said on Wednesday.

The panel, headed by Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee, was expected to set the norms for the sugar exports as the industry was divided over the issue of adopting a new first-come-first-served mechanism over the current method of dividing quotas among all mills based on average production over three years. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)