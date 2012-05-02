NEW DELHI May 2 India produced 25.1 million tonnes of sugar between October and April, up 11 percent from the year-ago period, a sugar producers' body said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said the western state of Maharashtra produced 8.8 million tonnes, northern state of Uttar Pradesh 6.9 million tonnes, and southern Karnataka state 3.7 million tonnes.

India is expected to produce a total 26 million tonnes in the 12 months from Oct. 1, 2011 - about 4 million tonnes higher than its annual demand. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Malini Menon)