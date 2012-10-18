NEW DELHI Oct 18 India may consider doubling the import tax on white sugar to 20 percent, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on Thursday.

The minister also said the import tax on raw sugar could be abolished.

"We have different proposals on sugar," Thomas told reporters. "One of them is to raise import duty on white sugar to 20 percent and scrap the duty on raw sugar."

These could happen in 10 to 15 days, the minister said.

India, the world's biggest producer after Brazil, imposes a 10 percent tax on overseas purchases of sugar. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)