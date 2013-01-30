NEW DELHI Jan 30 India is likely to produce
around 24 million tonnes of sugar in the year beginning Oct. 1,
Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on Wednesday.
"The industry believes sugar production will be 24.3 million
tonnes and our view is it will be somewhere between 23.5 million
tonnes and 24 million tonnes," Thomas told reporters.
India, the world's top sugar consumer and the biggest
producer behind Brazil, was a net exporter of sugar in the last
two years.
Thomas also said the Indian cabinet is expected to decide on
Jan. 31, the price sugar mills must pay to cane growers in the
2013/14 season.
A government advisory body has proposed 2013/14 purchase
price at 210 rupees ($3.91) per 100 kg against 170 rupees per
100 kg in the previous season.
($1 = 53.7450 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Malini Menon)