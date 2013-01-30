NEW DELHI Jan 30 India is likely to produce around 24 million tonnes of sugar in the year beginning Oct. 1, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on Wednesday.

"The industry believes sugar production will be 24.3 million tonnes and our view is it will be somewhere between 23.5 million tonnes and 24 million tonnes," Thomas told reporters.

India, the world's top sugar consumer and the biggest producer behind Brazil, was a net exporter of sugar in the last two years.

Thomas also said the Indian cabinet is expected to decide on Jan. 31, the price sugar mills must pay to cane growers in the 2013/14 season.

A government advisory body has proposed 2013/14 purchase price at 210 rupees ($3.91) per 100 kg against 170 rupees per 100 kg in the previous season. ($1 = 53.7450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Malini Menon)