NEW DELHI, March 4 Indian sugar mills produced 18.8 million tonnes of the sweetener between Oct. 1 and Feb. 28, 60,000 tonnes less than a year earlier, a leading industry body said on Monday.

The top producing Maharashtra state churned out 6.53 million tonnes during the period, slightly higher than 6.50 million tonnes produced a year ago, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said in a statement.

Output from the country's second-biggest producer Uttar Pradesh, in northern India, fell to 5.0 million tonnes against 5.3 million tonnes a year earlier, on cold weather conditions, the statement said.

India, the world's top consumer and the biggest producer behind Brazil, is likely to produce 24.3 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Malini Menon)