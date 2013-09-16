NEW DELHI, Sept 16 India's sugar output is expected to be 25 million tonnes in the season starting from October, up from a previous forecast of 23.7 million tonnes, as heavy monsoon rains have helped boost yields of the unharvested cane crop, a leading industry body said on Monday.

That may mean mills in the world's biggest consumer of the sweetener step up exports, which could be at least 2 million tonnes next year.

"Good rains in Maharashtra and parts of Karnataka state have increased cane yields leading to the revision in the production estimate for next year," Abinash Verma, director general of the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), said on the sidelines of a Kingsman sugar conference in New Delhi after a meeting of leading producers in the country.

India's Oct. 1 carryover stock of sugar may jump to 8 million tonnes from 6.2 million tonnes in the year before period. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)