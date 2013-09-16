BRIEF-Reliance Industries says over 72 mln Jio customers sign up for Prime plan
* Reliance Industries says over 72 million Jio customers have signed up for Jio Prime
NEW DELHI, Sept 16 India's sugar output is expected to be 25 million tonnes in the season starting from October, up from a previous forecast of 23.7 million tonnes, as heavy monsoon rains have helped boost yields of the unharvested cane crop, a leading industry body said on Monday.
That may mean mills in the world's biggest consumer of the sweetener step up exports, which could be at least 2 million tonnes next year.
"Good rains in Maharashtra and parts of Karnataka state have increased cane yields leading to the revision in the production estimate for next year," Abinash Verma, director general of the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), said on the sidelines of a Kingsman sugar conference in New Delhi after a meeting of leading producers in the country.
India's Oct. 1 carryover stock of sugar may jump to 8 million tonnes from 6.2 million tonnes in the year before period. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)
* Cognizant names Betsy Atkins and John Dineen to board of directors
* India cenbank says foreign investment limits in central government bonds, state development loans for April-June to be increased by 110 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) and 60 billion rupees, respectively