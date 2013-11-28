NEW DELHI Nov 28 India's sugar output in the year to September 2014 is expected to be 24.4 million tonnes, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on Thursday.

Cane crushing has started late this year but is now underway in the two main producing states -- Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh -- as mills and farmers gradually come to agreements over price.

Thomas said the government would consider all possible assistance to mills to expedite the processing of cane crushing. He did not give details.

