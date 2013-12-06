NEW DELHI Dec 6 India is looking at providing
incentives for production of raw sugar and also at doubling the
mandatory blending of ethanol in gasoline to 10 percent, Farm
Minister Sharad Pawar said, as the world's second-biggest sugar
producer attempts to help mills.
"We want to encourage production of raw sugar," Pawar told
reporters on Friday after meeting with food, finance, oil and
civil aviation ministers to decide on financial assistance to
cash-strapped sugar mills.
Pawar said he favours raising raw sugar production to at
least 4 million tonnes in 2013/14.
India traditionally produces white sugar, but there are
fewer buyers for it in the world market. Raw sugar can be sold
easily in the world market.
Mills in India are struggling because they have to pay
supported cane prices to farmers, while domestic and
international sugar prices remain depressed.
