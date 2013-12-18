NEW DELHI Dec 18 The Indian cabinet is likely to consider providing incentives to beleaguered sugar mills next week, Food Minister K.V. Thomas told reporters on Wednesday.

Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said this month India was considering giving sugar mills as much as $1.17 billion in interest-free loans to help them pay cane growers, plus additional incentives to encourage them to produce raw sugar.

Mills started cane crushing almost a month behind schedule citing a freefall in sugar prices and rising rates of cane. The delay has halved India's sugar output so far in the season beginning October. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; wriitng by Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Malini Menon)