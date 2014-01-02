NEW DELHI Jan 2 Indian sugar mills produced 5.74 million tonnes of the sweetener between Oct. 1 and Dec. 30, about 29 percent lower year-on-year, a producers' body said on Thursday, hurt by delays in crushing of cane.

Cane crushing in India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, was delayed by nearly a month due to a price row between mills and cane growers.

The Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) expects 2013/14 sugar output at 25 million tonnes compared with 25.1 million tonnes produced in the previous year. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Malini Menon)