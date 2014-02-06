NEW DELHI Feb 6 India raised by nearly 5 percent the price mills must pay to cane growers in the next sugar season, the food Minister said, which could depress exports of refined sugar from the world's second-biggest producer if global prices stay subdued.

India has asked mills to pay at least 220 rupees per 100 kg from October 1, 2014, when the new sugar marketing year begins, K. V. Thomas told reporters after a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

The federal government revises the cane floor price every year, but this rise comes despite bulging stocks of sugar and hefty losses already faced by mills. State governments might raise the rate further to woo farmers, a large voting block.

With a general election due in two months, the government has taken several steps recently to help farmers, including a hike in import duty on rubber and crude palm oil.

In the past two months, the Indian electorate has been showered with promises and goodies such as cheaper electricity and subsidised cooking gas as political parties and the government compete to win voters.

Thomas also said the cabinet may consider on Friday a proposal to grant tax breaks and other incentives for production of raw sugar.

India usually produces white sugar, but its ample supplies have depressed local price below cost of production. The government wants mills to produce raw sugar, which can be sold in the world market easily compared to white sugar.

Mills are expected to produce around 25 million tonnes sugar in 2013/14. Local consumption is around 23 million tonnes. ($1 = 62.5350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta and Nigam Prusty; editing by Malini Menon)