NEW DELHI, April 2 Indian sugar mills produced 21.5 million tonnes of the sweetener in the first half of the 2013/14 season that started on Oct. 1, down 7 percent from a year ago, a producers' body said on Wednesday.

India, the world's biggest producer after Brazil, gave a subsidy for raw sugar output to tackle a huge surplus of the refined variant, in a move that is likely to boost Indian exports of raws and put downward pressure on world prices . (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Malini Menon)