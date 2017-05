NEW DELHI Feb 19 India approved a plan on Thursday to provide 4,000 rupees ($64) a tonne of subsidy to mills for production and exports of up to 1.4 million tonnes of raw sugar, a government official told reporters.

The official declined to named as he was not authorised to speak to media.

India, the world's biggest producer behind Brazil, helped its mills with incentives of 3,300 rupees a tonne in the last sugar season that ended in September 2014.

($1 = 62.0928 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nigam Prusty and Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Rajesh Kumar Singh)