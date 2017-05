NEW DELHI Feb 17 Indian mills produced 17.3 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Feb 15, up from 16.7 million tonnes during the same period a year earlier, a leading industry body said on Wednesday.

Of the 511 sugar mills that began cane crushing on Oct. 1, when the current 2015/16 season began, 39 mills have pulled the shutters down, as the season tapers, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a statement. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)