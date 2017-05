NEW DELHI, April 18 Indian sugar mills have produced 24.3 million tonnes of sugar since Oct. 1, when the current season began, 8.3 percent lower than a year earlier, an industry body said on Monday, after two droughts in a row cut sugarcane yields.

As the season tapers off, most mills have downed shutters.

The government has already lowered its sugar output estimate by 1.4 percent to 25.64 million tonnes.

Forecasts of lower output have propped up local and global prices.

But India is likely to hold off at least until the start of the new monsoon season beginning June before making any changes to sugar policy despite a jump in domestic prices that choked off exports. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)