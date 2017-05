NEW DELHI, Sept 28 Indian Sugar Exim Corporation Limited, the trading arm of private and co-operative sugar mills, will soon contract 100,000 tonnes of the sweetener for exports in the next season beginning October, its chief said on Monday.

"We are willing to sell at a loss to cut back large domestic stocks and help raise prices," said Kallappa B. Awade.

India announced rules earlier this month making it compulsory for sugar producers to ramp up exports to at least 4 million tonnes in the forthcoming crushing season, to cut stockpiles as the country is set to produce a surplus for a sixth straight year. (Reporting by Maynak Bhardwaj; Editing by Malini Menon)