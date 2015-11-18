NEW DELHI Nov 18 India will, for the first
time, pay sugarcane farmers in part for produce that they sell
to money-losing mills, government sources said on Tuesday after
a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Modi's government would directly pay farmers 45 Indian
rupees ($0.68) for every tonne of cane produced, leaving mills
to bear the rest of nearly 98 percent of the cost, one of the
sources said, aimed at wooing politically influential growers
and helping sugar companies recovering from a global glut.
The sources did not wish to be identified as the government
is soon expected to announce the cabinet decision.
Shares of Indian sugar companies have been rising on hopes
of government help and stocks of Shree Renuka Sugars,
Simbhaoli Sugars and Bannari Amman Sugars
shot up further on Wednesday.
Last month Reuters reported that India, the world's biggest
consumer and the No. 2 producer after Brazil, was considering
directly paying millions of cane farmers.
($1 = 66.1900 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and Nigam Prusty; Editing by
Malini Menon)