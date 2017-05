NEW DELHI May 4 India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, is likely to start the 2016/17 marketing year on Oct. 1 with 7 million tonnes in carry-forward stocks, down 21.3 percent from a year ago, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Wednesday.

The south Asian nation's production in the current year ending Sept. 30 is likely to drop following two drought years in a row.

The federal government has asked state governments to impose stock limits on sugar to avoid hoarding by traders.

India is likely to become a net importer of sugar in 2016/17 as back-to-back drought years and dry irrigation channels ravage cane fields, with output in the country's biggest producing state seen dropping by more than 40 percent. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Malini Menon)