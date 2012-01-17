NEW DELHI Food minister K.V. Thomas said on Tuesday he will soon discuss with the finance minister lifting controls on sugar, a day after industry officials lobbied the government to free the sector.

Thomas also said he was open to allowing more sugar exports.

New Delhi, keen to ensure cheap availability of the sweetener and to keep prices in check, currently sets the price mills must pay to farmers and buys 10 percent of their output, called levy sugar, at a big discount for its welfare schemes.

The government also decides how much sugar will be sold in the open market and at times imposes limits on stocks that large buyers can hold -- all measures which some industry players say lead to a cycle of boom and scarcity.

Miller have also sought a second tranche of 2 million tonnes of sugar for exports by end-March. The government has allowed exports of 1 million tonnes of sugar in the 2011/12 season and permission for a second tranche of overseas sales is awaited.

(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)