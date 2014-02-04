A trader sits on a pile of sugarcane as he waits for customers at a wholesale market in Chennai January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Babu/Files

NEW DELHI The cabinet has deferred a decision on giving incentives to mills for raw sugar production, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on Tuesday.

"We had preliminary discussions. There are some issues to be sorted out. We will take up this matter in the next meeting," Thomas told reporter after a cabinet meeting.

The cabinet is expected to meet again on Thursday.

Farm Minister Sharad Pawar earlier in the day said a decision on incentives for raw sugar production could be taken up at the cabinet meeting.

India, the world's second biggest producer after Brazil, has been working on an incentive package for raw sugar production as part of its strategy to arrest falling prices due to a glut of refined sugar in domestic markets.

