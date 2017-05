A worker carries a bundle of sugarcane on his head at a farmland near Modinagar in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

NEW DELHI Sugar output in India's top producing state of Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) is expected at 8.1 million tonnes in the year to Sept. 2017, up from 6.8 million tonnes in the previous year, two government officials who did not want to be named told reporters on Tuesday.

Production in U.P. is likely to go up because of higher cane crop yield, the officials said after a meeting of representatives from India's leading sugar producing states.

(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)