FILE PHOTO: Labourers push a handcart loaded with sacks of sugar at a wholesale market in Kolkata, India, April 26, 2016.

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has raised the import tax on sugar to 50 percent from 40 percent, a government statement said on Monday, as part of efforts to curb cheaper imports.

On Friday, Reuters reported that India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, was likely to raise the import tax on the sweetener to 50 percent.