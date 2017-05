A sample of sugar crystals are seen on the desk of a trader at a wholesale market in Kolkata, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo

NEW DELHI India has imposed a 20 percent tax on sugar exports to keep a lid on domestic prices, the government said on Thursday, a move that is likely to boost global prices of the sweetener.

Food minister Ram Vilas Paswan said this week the government plans to introduce a 25 percent tax on sugar exports to maintain local supplies.

Sugar output in India, the world's no. 2 producer behind Brazil, is expected to decline this year due to a drought in major growing regions, while global prices have risen to two-and-a-half year highs.

