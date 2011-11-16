NEW DELHI Nov 16 India could decide whether to allow more sugar exports at a meeting of a panel of ministers likely to be on Nov. 21, two government sources said on Wednesday.

"The agriculture minister is checking the availability of all the other ministers on November 21, and if everything goes okay the meeting could happen that day," one of the sources, who has knowledge of the matter but is not allowed to speak to the media, told Reuters.

Industry and analysts say India could decide to allow up to one million tonnes of exports in a first tranche but hold off further quantities until early 2012 due to output delays.

India's export outlook and the euro zone crisis have dragged down global sugar prices over the past few weeks.

India is the world's top consumer of the sweetener but also produces enough to give it space for exports currently.

It is the world's-second biggest producer of the sweetener after Brazil and exported 2.6 million tonnes in 2010/11. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)