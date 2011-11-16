(Adds details)
NEW DELHI Nov 16 India has put off a
meeting of a panel of ministers to decide on allowing more sugar
exports, possibly to Nov. 21, two government sources said on
Wednesday.
Industry and analysts now say India could decide to allow up
to one million tonnes of exports in a first tranche but hold off
further quantities until early 2012 due to output delays.
The amount of exports will depend on how comfortable the
government feels about stocks and production, with initial
expectations pegged at 500,000 tonnes for the first tranche.
"The agriculture minister is checking the availability of
all the other ministers on November 21, and if everything goes
okay the meeting could happen that day," one of the sources, who
has knowledge of the matter but is not allowed to speak to the
media, told Reuters.
Food Minister K.V. Thomas had said last week the meeting
could take place on Nov. 16 or 17. Agriculture Minister Sharad
Pawar is in favour of maximising exports but some colleagues are
more cautious given high inflation.
The possibility of exports from India has helped drag down
global sugar prices over the past few weeks. Domestic prices
have showed a firming trend in the last two days on hopes of
exports being allowed.
The benchmark December sugar contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up
1.21 percent at 2,909 rupees per 100 kg before news of the delay
to the meeting.
In domestic spot prices, the most traded S-variety jumped
2.3 percent to 2,935 per 100 kg in Kolhapur market in
Maharashtra, the country's biggest producer and Pawar's home
state.
India is the world's top consumer of the sweetener but also
produces enough to give it space for exports currently.
It is the world's-second biggest producer of the sweetener
after Brazil and exported 2.6 million tonnes in 2010/11.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta and Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by
Krittivas Mukherjee)