(Adds details)

NEW DELHI Nov 16 India has put off a meeting of a panel of ministers to decide on allowing more sugar exports, possibly to Nov. 21, two government sources said on Wednesday.

Industry and analysts now say India could decide to allow up to one million tonnes of exports in a first tranche but hold off further quantities until early 2012 due to output delays.

The amount of exports will depend on how comfortable the government feels about stocks and production, with initial expectations pegged at 500,000 tonnes for the first tranche.

"The agriculture minister is checking the availability of all the other ministers on November 21, and if everything goes okay the meeting could happen that day," one of the sources, who has knowledge of the matter but is not allowed to speak to the media, told Reuters.

Food Minister K.V. Thomas had said last week the meeting could take place on Nov. 16 or 17. Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar is in favour of maximising exports but some colleagues are more cautious given high inflation.

The possibility of exports from India has helped drag down global sugar prices over the past few weeks. Domestic prices have showed a firming trend in the last two days on hopes of exports being allowed.

The benchmark December sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) closed up 1.21 percent at 2,909 rupees per 100 kg before news of the delay to the meeting.

In domestic spot prices, the most traded S-variety jumped 2.3 percent to 2,935 per 100 kg in Kolhapur market in Maharashtra, the country's biggest producer and Pawar's home state.

India is the world's top consumer of the sweetener but also produces enough to give it space for exports currently.

It is the world's-second biggest producer of the sweetener after Brazil and exported 2.6 million tonnes in 2010/11. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta and Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)