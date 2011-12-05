* Mills must register for exports within 45 days-govt
* Export release order valid for 60 days
* India seen producing 25-26 mln T of sugar in 2011/12
By Ratnajyoti Dutta and Mayank Bhardwaj
NEW DELHI, Dec 5 India's sugar output rose
22.2 percent in the first two months of the new season from
October despite crushing delays in its top producing state, a
leading industry body said on Monday, boosting the chances of
more sugar exports by the government.
Last month, the world's top consumer of sugar, and the
biggest producer after Brazil, allowed mills to export 1 million
tonnes, kicking off the overseas sales of the sweetener in the
2011/12 season.
Even though stocks are plentiful and forecasts for
production remain strong, the government is expected to allow a
second tranche of exports only after getting a clearer picture
about total output once cane crushing gathers pace this month.
Food inflation, which has been stubbornly high over the past
year, softened to about 8 percent in the week ending Nov. 19,
the lowest in nearly four months.
"The trend that has emerged in the first two months of the
season is an indication of a bumper production and this is going
to help the government take an early decision on the next
tranche of exports," Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with
Delhi-based Religare Commodities.
Sugar mills have produced 22.2 million tonnes of sugar
between Oct.1 and Nov. 30, up from 18.4 million tonnes in the
year ago period, the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a
producers' body, said in a statement.
Between October and November, output in Uttar Pradesh, the
biggest cane producing state, was at 530,000 tonnes against
183,000 tonnes in the same year-ago period, the statement said.
But output in the biggest sugar producing state of
Maharashtra, where crushing was delayed due to a price row
between cane growers and millers, was 880,000 tonnes, down from
936,000 million tonnes a year earlier.
Expectations of higher supply from India and Thailand has
put pressure on global sugar prices, dealers
said.. Industry expert Jonathan Kingsman also
expects a sugar surplus of up to 8 million tonnes in the next 12
months.
Trade and government officials believe India's sugar mills
will produce 25 to 26 million tonnes of sugar in the current
sugar year that began on Oct. 1. Domestic demand hovers around
22 million tonnes.
On Monday, the food ministry said in a statement on its
website that it was seeking exporters to sell 1 million tonnes
of sugar under an open general licence (OGL), nearly two weeks
after such sales were allowed. To view the
statement, click on: here
In 2010/11, India exported 2.6 million tonnes of sugar,
including unrestricted overseas shipments of 1.5 million tonnes
under OGL.
($1 = 51.20 Indian rupees)
