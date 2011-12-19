NEW DELHI Dec 19 India has produced 4.6 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15, the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body said on Monday, up 17.9 percent year-on-year.

Sugar mills in India, the world's top consumer and the biggest producer behind Brazil, churned out 3.9 million tonnes during the year-ago period.

Higher output could boost the chances of more sugar exports by the government which has already allowed 1 million tonnes of overseas sales in the 2011/12 season.

India's sugar season starts from Oct. 1. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)