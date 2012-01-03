NEW DELHI Jan 3 India has produced 7.6 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, up 1.1 million tonnes from the year-ago period, the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body, said on Tuesday.

Higher output could boost the chances of more sugar exports by the government which has already allowed 1 million tonnes of overseas sales in the 2011/12 season.

India, the world's top sugar consumer, has estimated it will produce 25 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

India's sugar season starts from Oct. 1

Output in top producer Maharashtra was up 18.8 percent in the same period at 2.75 million tonnes.