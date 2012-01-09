BRIEF-Pennar Industries gets orders worth 2.55 bln rupees
* Says Pennar Industries and its subsidiaries have received orders worth INR 2.55 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Shares of sugar companies rose on a Press Trust of India report quoting an unidentified source saying the government may allow further exports of sugar in the next few days, said two institutional dealers. The report quoted a source saying that the federal food ministry will be moving a proposal next week to convene the empowered group of ministers (EGoM) on food, headed by Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee. At 3:17 p.m, shares of Shree Renuka Sugars were up 7.92 percent at 28.55 rupees, Bajaj Hindusthan up 6.79 percent at 28.30 rupees and Balrampur Chini were up 3.3 percent at 40.25 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)
* Says Pennar Industries and its subsidiaries have received orders worth INR 2.55 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Shashwat Pradhan June 13 Most Southeast Asian stock markets eked out gains on Tuesday as investors took a cautiously optimistic stance ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting that could provide cue on the pace of rate hikes in the months to come. A poll of 100 economists conducted last week showed the Fed was certain to push interest rates up by 25 basis points to 1.00 percent-1.25 percent at its June 13-14 meeting. However, the conviction for a move beyond