Shares of sugar companies rose on a Press Trust of India report quoting an unidentified source saying the government may allow further exports of sugar in the next few days, said two institutional dealers. The report quoted a source saying that the federal food ministry will be moving a proposal next week to convene the empowered group of ministers (EGoM) on food, headed by Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee. At 3:17 p.m, shares of Shree Renuka Sugars were up 7.92 percent at 28.55 rupees, Bajaj Hindusthan up 6.79 percent at 28.30 rupees and Balrampur Chini were up 3.3 percent at 40.25 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Harish Nambiar)