NEW DELHI Jan 10 An Indian sugar mill has exported 10,000-15,000 tonnes of raw sugar to Dubai's Al Khaleej, one of the biggest refiners in the world, at $560 per tonne free on board, trade sources said on Tuesday.

"Al Khaleej has bought 10,000-15,0000 tonnes of raws from a mill in Maharashtra," one of the sources said referring to India's biggest sugar producing state.

"Most of the raws have gone to East Africa and some to the Middle East. Exports were contracted at $620-$560 per tonne," he said.

Mills in India have exported 50,000 tonnes of raws since the 2011/12 season began on Oct. 1, traders said.

The government has allowed exports of 1 million tonnes of sugar in the 2011/12 season and is likely to permit a second tranche of overseas shipments soon.

Export permits have been issued for about 400,000 tonnes so far, traders said.

India, the world's top sugar consumer, is forecast to produce 25 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

Mills have produced 7.6 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, up 1.1 million tonnes from the year-ago period, the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body, said. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)