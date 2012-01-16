NEW DELHI Jan 16 The Indian government
will "consider soon" easing curbs on the sugar sector, the top
industry body chief said on Monday, after a meeting with Finance
Minister Pranab Mukherjee.
Gautam Goel, president of Indian Sugar Mills Association,
also said the industry had sought a second tranche of 2 million
tonnes of sugar for exports by end-March.
New Delhi, keen to ensure cheap availability of the
sweetener and to keep prices in check, currently sets the price
mills must pay to farmers and buys 10 percent of their output at
a big discount for its welfare schemes.
The government also decides how much sugar will be sold in
the open market and at times imposes limits on stocks that large
buyers can hold -- all measures which some industry players say
force India into a damaging cycle of boom and shortage.
