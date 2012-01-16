NEW DELHI Jan 16 The Indian government will "consider soon" easing curbs on the sugar sector, the top industry body chief said on Monday, after a meeting with Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee.

Gautam Goel, president of Indian Sugar Mills Association, also said the industry had sought a second tranche of 2 million tonnes of sugar for exports by end-March.

New Delhi, keen to ensure cheap availability of the sweetener and to keep prices in check, currently sets the price mills must pay to farmers and buys 10 percent of their output at a big discount for its welfare schemes.

The government also decides how much sugar will be sold in the open market and at times imposes limits on stocks that large buyers can hold -- all measures which some industry players say force India into a damaging cycle of boom and shortage. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)