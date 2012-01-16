(Adds quotes, details)

By Mayank Bhardwaj and Ratnajyoti Dutta

NEW DELHI Jan 16 India may soon consider easing curbs on the sugar sector, the chief of a top trade body said on Monday, after lobbying the finance minister on lifting controls that many say force the country into a damaging cycle of boom and shortages.

New Delhi, keen to ensure cheap availability of the sweetener and to keep prices in check, currently sets the price mills must pay to farmers and buys 10 percent of their output, called levy sugar, at a big discount for its welfare schemes.

The government also decides how much sugar will be sold in the open market and at times imposes limits on stocks that large buyers can hold -- all measures which some industry players say lead to a cycle of boom and scarcity.

"We had a fruitful discussion with FM," Gautam Goel, president of Indian Sugar Mills Association, said referring to his meeting with Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee.

Sugar mills in India, the world's top consumer and the biggest producer behind Brazil, have repeatedly asked the government to lift restrictions, saying yo-yoing output forces the country to import and export every two-three years.

But sugar pricing remains highly political and with a slew of elections scheduled this year, lifting controls now could be unviable for the government and its allies.

The government has been deferring a decision on this for decades, viewing sugar as a ready source of food energy for its half a billion poor and a way to woo cane farmers -- a major vote bank in key producing states like Uttar Pradesh, which goes to the polls next month.

Miller also sought a second tranche of 2 million tonnes of sugar for exports by end-March. The government has allowed exports of 1 million tonnes of sugar in the 2011/12 season and permission for a second tranche of overseas sales is awaited.

"The industry has been assured that the government will take up the issue of levy sugar and exports in (an empowered panel of ministers) soon," Goel said.

"We have requested for removal of levy sugar, an aggressive policy on sugar exports and ethanol pricing. The FM has assured us to look into these matters."

Most analysts and industry experts say free market price discovery would be more efficient in bringing stability to production and reducing global price volatility.

They also say a stable output will enable India emerge as a regular, if small, exporter in a global market currently dominated by Brazil and Thailand.

Indians, famed for having a sweet tooth, consume around 23 million tonnes of sugar annually, so there is usually a surplus.

India, the world's top sugar consumer, is forecast to produce 25 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.

The Indian Sugar Mills Association estimates India's sugar sector at 1 trillion rupees. It says mills pay about 550 billion rupees ($10.7 billion) to cane 5 million cane growers. ($1 = 51.5350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)