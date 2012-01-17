(Repeats story issued late on Monday)
By Mayank Bhardwaj and Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI Jan 16 India may soon consider
easing curbs on the sugar sector, the chief of a top trade body
said on Monday, after lobbying the finance minister on lifting
controls that many say force the country into a damaging cycle
of boom and shortages.
New Delhi, keen to ensure cheap availability of the
sweetener and to keep prices in check, currently sets the price
mills must pay to farmers and buys 10 percent of their output,
called levy sugar, at a big discount for its welfare schemes.
The government also decides how much sugar will be sold in
the open market and at times imposes limits on stocks that large
buyers can hold -- all measures which some industry players say
lead to a cycle of boom and scarcity.
"We had a fruitful discussion with FM," Gautam Goel,
president of Indian Sugar Mills Association, said referring to
his meeting with Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee.
Sugar mills in India, the world's top consumer and the
biggest producer behind Brazil, have repeatedly asked the
government to lift restrictions, saying yo-yoing output forces
the country to import and export every two-three years.
But sugar pricing remains highly political and with a slew
of elections scheduled this year, lifting controls now could be
unviable for the government and its allies.
The government has been deferring a decision on this for
decades, viewing sugar as a ready source of food energy for its
half a billion poor and a way to woo cane farmers -- a major
vote bank in key producing states like Uttar Pradesh, which goes
to the polls next month.
Miller also sought a second tranche of 2 million tonnes of
sugar for exports by end-March. The government has allowed
exports of 1 million tonnes of sugar in the 2011/12 season and
permission for a second tranche of overseas sales is awaited.
"The industry has been assured that the government will take
up the issue of levy sugar and exports in (an empowered panel of
ministers) soon," Goel said.
"We have requested for removal of levy sugar, an aggressive
policy on sugar exports and ethanol pricing. The FM has assured
us to look into these matters."
Most analysts and industry experts say free market price
discovery would be more efficient in bringing stability to
production and reducing global price volatility.
They also say a stable output will enable India emerge as a
regular, if small, exporter in a global market currently
dominated by Brazil and Thailand.
Indians, famed for having a sweet tooth, consume around 23
million tonnes of sugar annually, so there is usually a surplus.
India, the world's top sugar consumer, is forecast to
produce 25 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1,
2011, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.
The Indian Sugar Mills Association estimates India's sugar
sector at 1 trillion rupees. It says mills pay about 550 billion
rupees ($10.7 billion) to cane 5 million cane growers.
($1 = 51.5350 Indian rupees)
