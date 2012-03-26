NEW DELHI, March 26 India has decided to allow an extra one million tonnes of unrestricted white sugar exports, a government source said on Monday, in line with industry expectations for the world's second-biggest producer of the sweetener.

A panel of ministers also allowed unrestricted exports of wheat flour under the Open General Licence (OGL) mechanism.

India has already allowed mills to export two million tonnes of sugar without restrictions under OGL in the year beginning in October 2011.

Indian millers expect India to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, and say annual domestic sugar consumption stands at around 22 million tonnes, giving room for exports.

