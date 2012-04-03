NEW DELHI, April 3 India produced 23.2 million
tonnes of sugar between Oct 1 and March. 31, up 13 percent from
the year ago period, the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a
producers' body, said on Tuesday.
It said output in the western state of Maharashtra was at 8.1
million tonnes, up 11.1 percent on a year ago while that from
Uttar Pradesh state was at 6.6 million tonnes, up 12.7 percent.
India is expected to produce a total 26 million tonnes in the
12 months starting Oct. 1, 2011, higher than the annual demand
of about 22 million tonnes.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)