NEW DELHI, April 23 China is likely to import 3 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, said a top official of the International Sugar Organisation (ISO), speaking at a conference in India, the world's second biggest producer after Brazil.

"China will remain a big importer. They produce around 11 million tonnes but they need 14.0-14.5 million tonnes," ISO executive director Peter Baron told reporters at a conference here. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)