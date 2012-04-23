Motor racing-We are not lost, says Honda F1 head
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
(Adds details, background)
By Mayank Bhardwaj
NEW DELHI, April 23 China is likely to import 3 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, a top official of the International Sugar Organisation (ISO) said at a conference in India, the world's second biggest producer after Brazil.
"China will remain a big importer. They produce around 11 million tonnes but they need 14.0-14.5 million tonnes," ISO Executive Director Peter Baron told reporters.
Baron said China imported 2.5 million tonnes of sugar in 2010/11. China is the biggest importer of sugar from top producer Brazil.
India is likely to be a net exporter of sugar next year as production is expected to surpass demand for the third straight year, and China could be a lucrative option to sell its surplus sweetener.
"It makes sense for China and India to make the sweet deal," said a Delhi-based trader.
India has already allowed 3 million tonnes of open general licence (OGL) exports in the 2011/12 season. These quantities have been allowed in a phased manner since October with the latest quantity of 1 million tonnes allowed last month.
The Indian government is estimating output of at least 25.0-25.5 million tonnes of the sweetener in the next year from Oct. 1, against local consumption of around 22 million tonnes.
Separately, Baron said the global body will raise its 2011/12 world sugar surplus estimates in May, but did not give any figure on Monday.
On Feb. 20, ISO raised its forecast for a projected global sugar surplus in 2011/12 to 5.17 million tonnes, up from a forecast of 4.46 million issued in its previous quarterly update.
Raw sugar futures were higher, bouncing from last week's 11-month low which was driven by expectations of extra Indian exports and a big global supply surplus of the sweetener.
May raw sugar on the ICE was up 0.14 cent or 0.6 percent at 22.07 cents a lb at 0857 GMT. The contract dipped to 21.83 cents a lb on Friday, the lowest level for the front month since May 25, 2011. (Additional reporting by David Brough in LONDON; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
TOKYO Japan Post Holdings plans to slow the pace of future acquisitions, shifting away from its earlier aggressive investment strategy as it smarts from losses over its purchase of Australian logistics company Toll Holdings, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.