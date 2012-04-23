(Adds details, background)

By Mayank Bhardwaj

NEW DELHI, April 23 China is likely to import 3 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, a top official of the International Sugar Organisation (ISO) said at a conference in India, the world's second biggest producer after Brazil.

"China will remain a big importer. They produce around 11 million tonnes but they need 14.0-14.5 million tonnes," ISO Executive Director Peter Baron told reporters.

Baron said China imported 2.5 million tonnes of sugar in 2010/11. China is the biggest importer of sugar from top producer Brazil.

India is likely to be a net exporter of sugar next year as production is expected to surpass demand for the third straight year, and China could be a lucrative option to sell its surplus sweetener.

"It makes sense for China and India to make the sweet deal," said a Delhi-based trader.

India has already allowed 3 million tonnes of open general licence (OGL) exports in the 2011/12 season. These quantities have been allowed in a phased manner since October with the latest quantity of 1 million tonnes allowed last month.

The Indian government is estimating output of at least 25.0-25.5 million tonnes of the sweetener in the next year from Oct. 1, against local consumption of around 22 million tonnes.

Separately, Baron said the global body will raise its 2011/12 world sugar surplus estimates in May, but did not give any figure on Monday.

On Feb. 20, ISO raised its forecast for a projected global sugar surplus in 2011/12 to 5.17 million tonnes, up from a forecast of 4.46 million issued in its previous quarterly update.

Raw sugar futures were higher, bouncing from last week's 11-month low which was driven by expectations of extra Indian exports and a big global supply surplus of the sweetener.

May raw sugar on the ICE was up 0.14 cent or 0.6 percent at 22.07 cents a lb at 0857 GMT. The contract dipped to 21.83 cents a lb on Friday, the lowest level for the front month since May 25, 2011. (Additional reporting by David Brough in LONDON; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)