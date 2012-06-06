MUMBAI, June 6 Indian sugar extended losses on Wednesday for the fifth session in a row to hit its lowest level in nearly three months, hurt by sluggish demand at the start of monsoon rains and ample supply in the domestic market.

* The key July sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.50 percent lower at 2,800 rupees per 100 kg after hitting 2,796 rupees, its lowest since mid-March.

* "There is not much local as well export demand and production is higher," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* Selling is advised at 2,805 rupees, for a target of 2,765, with a stop loss of 2,825 rupees, said Reddy.

* Sugar price eased by 2.50 rupees to 3,132.5 rupees in the spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing western Indian Maharashtra state.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically drops in monsoon months as a cooler weather brings down demand for their products.

* India's annual monsoon rains have arrived at the southern Kerala coast, a top weather official said on Tuesday.

* Annual demand for the world's top sugar consumer is estimated at about 22 million tonnes, against an estimated output of 26 million tonnes in 2011/12. The country has produced 25.5 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and May 31, up 8 percent from the year-ago period. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)