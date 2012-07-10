By Rajendra Jadhav
| PALSHI, India, July 10
two main cane growing areas in major sugar producer India may
reduce their 2012/13 output by some 19 percent, but the overall
crop is likely to see a surplus due to increased output from
another region, officials said.
New York raw sugar futures closed at a 2-1/2-month
high on Monday, underpinned by adverse weather in the world's
biggest and second-biggest producers, Brazil and India.
The cane-growing central region of western Maharashtra state
has received 35 percent less rainfall than normal since the
monsoon season began on June 1.
This dryness is set to trim output in the area and in
neighbouring Karnataka, the country's third-biggest sugar
producer.
To cut their losses, some farmers are also diverting cane
into fodder, further reducing output.
Maharashtra's sugar output may now fall nearly 19 percent to
7.3 million tonnes in the 2012/13 season starting on Oct. 1,
said a senior official at the state's Sugar Commissioner's
office, who declined to be named because he is not authorised to
speak to the media.
Karnataka's sugar output may also fall by a similar rate to
3 million tonnes from 3.7 million tonnes in the current year,
according to industry body the Indian Sugar Mills Association
(ISMA).
India, however, will manage to produce a sugar surplus in
2012/13, due to an increase in the sugar output from Uttar
Pradesh, the second biggest growing state, ISMA estimates.
Last week, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said a delay of 60
days in watering affects yields and sugar percentage in cane.
Water levels in India's main reservoirs have also fallen to
16 percent of capacity as on July 5, compared to 29 percent
during the same time last year.
Farmers in Maharashtra have so far diverted more than
100,000 tonnes of cane for fodder and may divert more, depending
on the rains over the next two months, said a senior official at
the state's farm ministry who declined to be named.
Cane is a water-intensive crop and is harvested 10 to 18
months after it is planted.
India is expected to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in
the 2011/12 year, or about 4 million tonnes more than its annual
demand. Around 3 million tonnes of exports have already been
approved.
If the dryness persists, the 2013/14 sugar crop may be
affected as farmers don't have enough water to plant
long-duration varieties, said an official at the Sahyadri
Co-operative Sugar Factory in Maharashtra.
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)