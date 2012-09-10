NEW DELHI, Sept 10 India is expected to produce
24 million tonnes of sugar in the new season beginning October,
a leading trade body said on Monday, lowering its previous
forecast by 1 million tonnes due to a drought.
Output in the top sugar producing Maharashtra state is
expected to be 6 million tonnes, down from 9 million tonnes in
2011/12, the Indian Sugar Mills' Association (ISMA), said in a
statement.
Sugar inventory on Oct. 1, at the beginning of the 2012/13
year, would be 6 million tonnes, ISMA said.
India annually consumes around 22 million tonnes of sugar
and has exported for the last two seasons.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by
Jo Winterbottom)