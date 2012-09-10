NEW DELHI, Sept 10 India is expected to produce 24 million tonnes of sugar in the new season beginning October, a leading trade body said on Monday, lowering its previous forecast by 1 million tonnes due to a drought.

Output in the top sugar producing Maharashtra state is expected to be 6 million tonnes, down from 9 million tonnes in 2011/12, the Indian Sugar Mills' Association (ISMA), said in a statement.

Sugar inventory on Oct. 1, at the beginning of the 2012/13 year, would be 6 million tonnes, ISMA said.

India annually consumes around 22 million tonnes of sugar and has exported for the last two seasons. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Jo Winterbottom)