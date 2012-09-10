* India may export up to 3 mln T sugar in 2012/13 -analyst

By Mayank Bhardwaj

NEW DELHI, Sept 10 India's sugar output in the next season starting October is expected to drop 4 percent from a previous forecast due to a drought, a leading trade body said on Monday, but analysts still see some exportable surplus.

Mills in India, the world's top sugar consumer and the biggest producer behind Brazil, are likely to churn out 24 million tonnes of the sweetener, down from an earlier estimate of 25 million tonnes, the Indian Sugar Mills' Association (ISMA), said in a statement.

Sugar inventory on Oct. 1, when the new 2012/13 season begins, is estimated at 6 million tonnes, the ISMA said, up from 5.5 million tonnes in the previous year. Annually, consumption is around 22 million tonnes.

Analysts believe India, which has been exporting sugar for the past two years, will be a net exporter in the 2012/13 season as well.

"Looking at the figures we have now, India can export up to 3 million tonnes of sugar even if mills keep aside 5 million as their opening stocks on Oct. 1, 2013," said Ashwini Bansod, a senior analyst at MF Global Commodities India.

India has so far exported 3.3 million tonnes of sugar this year, including stocks at ports, but a surge in local prices and a steep drop in global rates have dissuaded traders from signing fresh contracts since July.

Indian sugar exporters are in talks to cancel sales of more than 500,000 tonnes of white sugar currently.

Due to the drought, output in the top sugar producing Maharashtra state is expected to be 6 million tonnes, down from 9 million tonnes in 2011/12, the ISMA said. (Additional reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Jo Winterbottom and Himani Sarkar)