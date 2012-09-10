* India may export up to 3 mln T sugar in 2012/13 -analyst
* Carryover stocks seen at 6 million tonnes
By Mayank Bhardwaj
NEW DELHI, Sept 10 India's sugar output in the
next season starting October is expected to drop 4 percent from
a previous forecast due to a drought, a leading trade body said
on Monday, but analysts still see some exportable surplus.
Mills in India, the world's top sugar consumer and the
biggest producer behind Brazil, are likely to churn out 24
million tonnes of the sweetener, down from an earlier estimate
of 25 million tonnes, the Indian Sugar Mills' Association
(ISMA), said in a statement.
Sugar inventory on Oct. 1, when the new 2012/13 season
begins, is estimated at 6 million tonnes, the ISMA said, up from
5.5 million tonnes in the previous year. Annually, consumption
is around 22 million tonnes.
Analysts believe India, which has been exporting sugar for
the past two years, will be a net exporter in the 2012/13 season
as well.
"Looking at the figures we have now, India can export up to
3 million tonnes of sugar even if mills keep aside 5 million as
their opening stocks on Oct. 1, 2013," said Ashwini Bansod, a
senior analyst at MF Global Commodities India.
India has so far exported 3.3 million tonnes of sugar this
year, including stocks at ports, but a surge in local prices and
a steep drop in global rates have dissuaded traders from signing
fresh contracts since July.
Indian sugar exporters are in talks to cancel sales of more
than 500,000 tonnes of white sugar currently.
Due to the drought, output in the top sugar producing
Maharashtra state is expected to be 6 million tonnes, down from
9 million tonnes in 2011/12, the ISMA said.
